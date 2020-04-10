Niagara County fire investigators are looking into a early Friday morning fire at a home in Ransomville.
The Niagara County Sheriff's Office reports that they received 911 calls about 4:30 a.m. on a fire at a home at 3604 Curtis Ave.
Arriving deputies said there was heavy smoke coming from the northwest corner of the residence. The home's occupants and their two dogs were able to safely exit the home without injury.
Ransomville and Wilson Fire Companies responded to the scene and quickly extinguished the fire.
The damage was contained to the northwest corner of the structure.
No estimate of damage is available at this time. Investigation to continue by Niagara County Origin and Cause.
