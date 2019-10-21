A Sanborn man with a history of impaired driving could go to state prison for up to seven years, after he admitted Monday in State Supreme Court to driving in Lewiston after drinking vodka.
Lucas A. Livolsi, 31, was already on probation for a July 29, 2015, drunk driving offense when he was stopped Feb. 15 for driving while intoxicated on Indian Hill Road. Livolsi on Monday admitted to violating his five-year probation sentence and accepted a plea offer to DWI as a class-D felony.
Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli said Livolsi was convicted of driving under the influence in February 2013 and June 2016, while court records show he was also convicted in April 2010 and July 2015 DWI incidents.
A DWI charge is elevated to a felony if the defendant has a prior DWI conviction within the past 10 years. If the defendant has two DWI convictions within 10 years, the DWI charge becomes a more serious felony, punishable by up to seven years in state prison.
Livolsi will return before Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. on Jan. 27 for sentencing.
