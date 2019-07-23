NORTH TONAWANDA — Several law enforcement agencies responded Tuesday to a report that at least one individual was spotted in the Niagara River near Tonawanda Island.
Units from the North Tonawanda and Tonawanda police departments, the North Tonawanda Fire Department, the Tonawanda Underwater Recovery Team, the Coast Guard and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, were all on hand on Tuesday afternoon as a rescue mission was underway.
An early report posted to Facebook by Niagara County Fire Wire mid-Tuesday afternoon stated that there were "possibly two people last seen in the middle of the river." However, later in the afternoon a police source indicated that the rescue team was only looking for one individual.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
