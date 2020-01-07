NIAGARA FALLS — Police arrested two men after a 22nd Street resident returning home Sunday afternoon caught them trying to break into his house.
The resident said he was returning home from the casino about 5:40 p.m. Sunday when he heard noise in his backyard. When he investigated, he saw two men in ski masks running from the backyard. The resident gave chase and tackled one of the men as they tried to get into a car parked at 22nd Street and Ferry Avenue, holding him on the ground until officers arrived.
Officers took the man, identified as William P. McMillan, 38, of 20th Street, into custody and investigated the backyard, finding several tracks in the mud, as well as on a table underneath a rear window. Officers also checked on the car McMillan was trying to get into and determined it was registered to a Youngstown man.
While on the scene at 22nd Street, officers reported that they had picked up the Youngstown man and a woman at 20th and Niagara streets. When they were brought back to the scene, it was determined that a shoe print on the backyard table matched the Nike sneakers the Youngstown man was wearing. Michael J. Nolfi, of Lake Road, was then taken into custody.
Both McMillan and Nolfi face charges of second-degree burglary.
On Monday afternoon, the woman who was with Nolfi reported to police that someone had smashed the windshield of the car that McMillan had tried to escape in at 22nd and Ferry. The damage was listed at $200.
