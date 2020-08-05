A Lockport man will serve two years of probation for his conviction on a single count of second-degree menacing stemming from a July 2019 road rage incident in Buffalo.
Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, was sentenced virtually this week by State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns, after a two-day jury trial in March.
According to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn, who announced the sentence on Wednesday, Calhoun brandished a licensed pistol in front of a woman who had rear-ended his pickup on Colvin Avenue on July 16, 2019. A witness captured the confrontation on cell phone video, Flynn said.
Calhoun was indicted on multiple charges and the jury acquitted him of all but the menacing charge after 11 hours of deliberation.
The driver who struck Calhoun's pickup was granted a three-year order of protection and Calhoun's pistol permit remains suspended, Flynn said.
