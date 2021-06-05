ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester fatally shot a fugitive Friday after he opened fire on officers attempting to take him into custody, authorities said.
WHAM-TV reports the man, whose name was not released, had been wanted for attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
The case marks the third fatal police shooting of the year in Rochester.
Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan said the man had been involved in several shootings and was considered “high risk.”
Herriott-Sullivan said officers followed the man for several hours before trying to arrest him. The shooting happened near Hudson Avenue and Durnan Street, she said, after the man ran off, pulled a gun and shot at the officers.
Two officers returned fire. One was hurt when he fell and injured his arm after being shot at, Herriott-Sullivan said.
“There is a bullet hole through his uniform, so I don’t know how he wasn’t struck," Herriott-Sullivan said, “but I can only tell you that someone was looking out for him."
The officers are part of a specialized unit and don’t wear body-worn cameras, but police were looking for surveillance footage from the scene. The officers, whose names were not released, will be placed on administrative leave.
Rochester police have been under scrutiny in recent months over the March 2020 death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who perished after officers put a mesh hood over his head and held him to the ground until he stopped breathing.
A grand jury ultimately rejected criminally negligent homicide charges against three officers.
