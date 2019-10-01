Roy found competent to face murder charge

Gregory A. Roy of Porter has been found competent to stand trial on charges that he shot and killed his stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett Sr., in his mother's car during an April 29, 2018, drive to Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon had ruled in May that Roy, 30, of Lake Road, be committed to Rochester Psychiatric Center for up to one year, after two psychologists found he was not competent to proceed to trial on a second-degree murder charge. Sheldon ordered Roy undergo a second mental health evaluation after defense attorney Joseph Catalano said his client was "having trouble with reality."
Three psychologists had found Roy competent after an evaluation in June 2018, shortly before he was charged in Rockett's death.
Psychologists Dr. Melissa Heffler and Dr. Brian Joseph initially found Roy competent in the second evaluation. But upon evaluating Roy again April 11, Heffler and Joseph reversed course and advised that Roy be placed at Rochester Psychiatric Center until he was found competent.
Catalano said previously that Roy had been off his anti-depressant and anti-psychotic medications for about three months before he allegedly killed Rockett. Investigators recovered Rockett's body in a wooded area of East Otto on May 19, 2018.
Before committing Roy to the psychiatric center, Sheldon said Roy had a "recurring problem" of not taking his medications while incarcerated at Niagara County Jail.
Roy, who has been in custody since his April 30, 2018, arrest on a weapons charge, was returned to the jail Sept. 30, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He is scheduled to appear before Sheldon on Oct. 11 for a pre-trial hearing.
