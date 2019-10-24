Roy waives conflict for new defense attorney

Gregory Roy waived a conflict of interest Wednesday involving his new defense attorney George V.C. Muscato, who previously represented Elizabeth Rockett, Roy's mother and the wife of the man that Roy is accused of killing.
Roy, 30, of Lake Road, Porter, is accused of fatally shooting his stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett, Sr., in his mother's car April 29, 2018, while driving him to Buffalo Niagara International Airport, where Rudy Rockett was scheduled to board a flight to Los Angeles.
Roy, who has been incarcerated since his April 30, 2018, arrest on a weapons charge, was recently deemed competent to stand trial, following nearly six months of treatment at Rochester Psychiatric Center.
Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon found Roy was incompetent in May, after his previous defense attorney, Joseph Catalano, said Roy was not consistently taking his medication and became unable to aid in his defense.
Muscato said he recently represented Elizabeth Rockett on a speeding ticket and also on a civil matter decades ago, but recalled little about that case.
Elizabeth Rockett, who may be called as a prosecution witness, also agreed to allow Muscato to represent her son.
Roy is scheduled to stand trial on a charge of second-degree murder beginning May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.