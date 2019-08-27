A Sanborn man said in court that he had not intended to run over former Buffalo Bandits player and coach Darris Kilgour last year.
The National Lacrosse League Hall of Famer suffered two broken legs in the Sept. 2, 2018, incident, which occurred in the driveway of his Lewiston home.
Clark Abrams, 25, of Printup Road, was sentenced Monday to five years of probation, with the first six months to be served in Niagara County Jail. He pleaded guilty June 27 to a reduced count of first-degree reckless endangerment.
Defense attorney Joel Daniels described the incident as an accident, saying Abrams got into his car to leave after having an argument with Kilgour. Abrams thought he had placed the transmission in reverse, but instead drove forward and "ran over Mr. Kilgour's legs," Daniels said.
"The last thing he wanted to do was hurt his longtime good friend," Daniels said.
Assistant District Attorney John Granchelli said previously that Daniels registered a blood alcohol content of 0.18 percent after the incident.
Daniels said "everyone was drinking" at Kilgour's home Sept. 2.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. order Abrams to have no contact at all with Kilgour for eight years. Kloch also ordered Abrams to undergo substance abuse evaluation and anger management counseling, and attend sessions of Buffalo Drug Court while on probation.
If Abrams fails to follow the rules of probation, he could be re-sentenced to up to four years in state prison.
Kilgour played for the Bandits from 1992 to 1999, and scored 128 regular season goals and 23 playoff goals. While serving as head coach from 2003 to 2013, Kilgour posted 103 regular season wins, which broke National Lacrosse League records in 2010. He is a member of the National Lacrosse League Hall of Fame and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame, and was named the NLL Coach of the Year in 2003.
