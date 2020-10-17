Car Buddy Santa Claus Christmas decoration

Falls police received reports on the theft of decorations from two separate North End residents on Friday.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Chilton Avenue Friday morning where a resident reported that someone broke the rear passenger-side window of their SUV sometime overnight Thursday and took a $20 Car Buddy Santa Claus Christmas decoration. He said nothing else appeared missing.

He estimated the damage to the vehicle at $200.

About 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called by a resident on the 100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard who reported that someone had taken a $300 sasquatch statue from their front lawn.

The sasquatch was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

