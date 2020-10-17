Falls police received reports on the theft of decorations from two separate North End residents on Friday.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Chilton Avenue Friday morning where a resident reported that someone broke the rear passenger-side window of their SUV sometime overnight Thursday and took a $20 Car Buddy Santa Claus Christmas decoration. He said nothing else appeared missing.
He estimated the damage to the vehicle at $200.
About 7:45 p.m. Friday, officers were called by a resident on the 100 block of Hyde Park Boulevard who reported that someone had taken a $300 sasquatch statue from their front lawn.
The sasquatch was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
