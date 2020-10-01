NIAGARA FALLS — Firefighters say they are on the scene of a water rescue attempt at Hyde Park Lake.
They responded to a report of a "person in the water having difficulty" late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters said when they arrived in the park they were told a bystander had attempted to assist the person who may have been kayaking on the lake.
The bystander was reportedly unable to assist the person in the water but was able to make it back to shore himself.
Firefighters are in the lake waters and searching for the missing person. They have requested assistance from a Niagara County dive team.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are learned and confirmed.
