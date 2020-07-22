Second Falls murder victim identified

Falls Police detectives say they have some leads but are still hunting for a pair of killers in connection with two homicides that hit the city in a 16-hour period on Tuesday.
The first occurred in the early morning hours in the area of 17th Street and Pierce Avenue, while the second happened during rush hour on Ferry Avenue near 12th Street.
Late Wednesday afternoon, police said the victim in the second homicide had been identified as Nathan Craft, 29, of the Falls. Craft was found, around 5:35 p.m., lying in a pool of blood between his car and the curb on Ferry Avenue.
Criminal Investigation Division detectives said they had few details to release, but they said Craft had apparently been involved in a fight before he was shot “several times.” He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.
“We do have some leads, so we’re hopeful,” Det. Capt. Michael Trane said.
Investigators had begun their day sorting through the chaos of a shootout that erupted in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue.
That hail of bullets left one man dead and another injured.
The deceased victim was identified as Jonathan Joseph, 22, with home addresses in both Niagara Falls and Florida. The second victim remains unidentified by law enforcement.
Trane said Wednesday that while no arrests have been made in that case, the investigation was “very active.”
Detectives said the shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. When patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found Joseph and the second man both suffering from gunshot wounds.
“The victims had been in a backyard with one other person when they were shot,” Trane said. “People then tried to help the victims.”
Investigators said Joseph, who had been shot several times in his torso, was taken in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was pronounced dead from his wounds at the medical center.
The second victim was rushed by ambulance to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Detectives said he suffered injuries to his lower body that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives said that the third person who was in the backyard in the 1700 block of Whitney Avenue is a possible suspect in the shootings.
“We believe the victims are closely related, and there’s no reason to believe they shot each other,” Trane said.
Investigators said they are continuing to interview friends and family members of the victims and are hoping the surviving victim can help lead them to a suspect.
“We’re looking for help,” Trane said.
