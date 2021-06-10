NIAGARA FALLS — Police dealt with several shooting incidents in the city’s North End within a 90-minute period early Wednesday.
About 1:30 a.m., a city resident called police to report he saw two men wearing masks walking away from the City Market carrying guns. The caller said they walked up to a parked car on 19th Street and after a minute ran west across the street and started firing their weapons at the parked car, which then sped away.
The caller said he couldn’t identify the vehicle and that the two armed men ran into the alley between LaSalle and Forest avenues off 19th Street.
Officers found three shell casings on 19th Street.
About 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was on the 1600 block of Niagara Street when they heard two gunshots followed by eight rapid shots coming from the east.
A tan sedan driven by a woman on the 1800 block of Niagara Street flagged down the officer and said her car had just been shot at in the area of 24th and Niagara streets. She said someone in a black SUV was shooting at her and she sped off. The officer said the woman then drove away without offering anything further.
Dispatch then advised the officer that a caller heard gunfire closer to the 2700 block of Niagara Street and saw a male running south toward Welch Avenue.
While searching the area, the officer noticed a black RAV4 idling but unoccupied in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 2600 block of Niagara Street. Upon closer inspection the officer determined it had been hit by gunfire; four bullet impact points were found on the front passenger side rim, front bumper, the area of the radiator and the front hood. The vehicle owner, who was inside the store, said she heard gunshots and saw muzzle flashes coming from across the street. Surveillance video from the store confirmed her story but offered no clues on a suspect.
Investigating the area of the muzzle flashes, officers found several spent rifle casings in front of property on the 2600 block of Niagara Street. A plastic bag containing suspected marijuana was also found in the area.
While investigating that incident, officers said they could hear continued gunfire across the city.
About 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 400 block alley of Fourth Street on a report of shots heard and found 16 shell casings. A resident said they heard about 10 gun shots and then the sound of a vehicle leaving the area.
Officers noted that the shell casings matched shell casings found on the 2600 block of Niagara Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.