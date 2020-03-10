Seven jurors seated in cracked cold case

Slow but steady progress was made Tuesday in selecting a jury to hear the evidence in the murder case against Joseph Belstadt.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to seat two additional jurors, bringing the total selected so far to seven out of the 12 needed to complete a jury. Judge Sara Sheldon, who is presiding over the case, has also indicated that three alternate jurors will be selected.
The jury is expected to hear testimony from up to 65 witnesses over the course of what is estimated to be a six- to eight-week trial in the more than 25-year-old homicide of Mandy Steingasser.
Belstadt has been the prime suspect for police since Steingasser, who was 17 at the time, disappeared early on Sept. 19, 1993. She was last seen alive about 1:30 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda. Information developed by investigators looking into her disappearance pointed to Belstadt as the last person she had been with before vanishing. Witnesses told police they saw Steingasser getting into Belstadt’s car.
When detectives wanted to speak with him, Belstadt was uncooperative. And investigators said he wasn’t any more cooperative five weeks later when Steingasser’s body was recovered from Bond Lake in Lewiston.
Although investigators recovered evidence from the scene, including DNA, much of it was degraded. Police and prosecutors concluded then that they lacked enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury or to arrest Belstadt.
In late 2017, prosecutors reopened their investigation and took another look at the evidence. That reopening included a retesting of the DNA evidence using more sophisticated technologies that weren’t available in 1993.
Prosecutors say that the retesting of two hairs found in Belstadt’s car provided them with the forensic link they needed to finally charge Belstadt with Steingasser’s murder.
Earlier this month, Sheldon reversed course on an earlier decision and ruled that Belstadt's lawyers will be able to argue to the jury that another man may have committed the crime.
Defense attorney Michelle Bergevin previously told Sheldon that she should be able to argue to a jury that a boyfriend of Steingasser’s could have been her killer because his DNA was found in the teen’s underwear. Bergevin said that the former boyfriend, who now lives out of state, gave “inconsistent statements” to police investigators in 2018 about whether he and Steingasser had been intimate and about when he moved from North Tonawanda to a home in another state.
A Niagara County grand jury indicted Belstadt on a single charge of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty and remains free on $250,000 bail.
