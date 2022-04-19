BUFFALO — A Lockport man who's a registered sex offender pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.
Matthew Bald, 40, was caught possessing more than 600 images of child pornography on a laptop computer in December 2020, while he was still serving a 10-year term of probation for first-degree sexual abuse, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff.
Bald's plea before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra resulted from a joint investigation by Homeland Security, New York State Police, Niagara County Probation and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Bald faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, according to Rudroff.
