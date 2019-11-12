A Niagara Falls man serving a state prison sentence for sexually abusing two girls admitted Tuesday to failing to register an account on Twitter, in violation of the state sex offender law.
Brett D. Andrzejewski, 23, was sentenced Sept. 16 to five years in prison after he violated his initial probation sentence for two convictions of second-degree criminal sex act. His account on the social media website on March 23 was one of several violations that resulted in Judge Sara Sheldon sending Andrzejewski to state prison.
Because the felony offense resulted in a state prison sentence, Sheldon granted Andrzejewski a conditional discharge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.