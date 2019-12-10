A Lockport man faces a felony-level drunk driving charge after a Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputy stopped him on Old Saunders Settlement Road and found his blood alcohol content was about five times over the legal limit.
Jeffrey M. Laubacker, 42, 5425 Old Saunders Settlement Road, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed motor vehicle operation Dec. 8, after a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Laubacker's Yamaha ATV because its lights weren't on and he wasn't wearing a helmet.
In roadside breath testing, Laubacker's blood alcohol content measured 0.42 percent, according to the sheriff's office. Another breath test administered while Laubacker was in custody showed his BAC as 0.34 percent.
Laubacker was detained for $250 police bail.
