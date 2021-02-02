Law enforcement agencies in Niagara County will participate in a special enforcement effort to crack down on impaired driving during Super Bowl "weekend," Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced.
The statewide STOP-DWI crackdown begins on Friday and will continue until Monday.
The STOP-DWI campaign, promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee, also targets St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day weekend, Halloween and the holiday season.
