A man led police on a high-speed chase through Gasport this past Sunday, inspiring the placement of spike strips just outside the hamlet to stop him, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Matthew D. Walker, 19, 724 8th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation, speeding, failure to pull over, reckless driving, unsafe lane change and failure to use designated lane after the 12 a.m. March 28 incident, during which Walker's driving speed at some point reportedly exceeded 100 mph.
The sheriff's office said a deputy attempted a traffic stop on Walker's vehicle after observing it travel at 68 mph on Rochester Road, then accelerate as it turned onto Telegraph Road. Walker did not pull over in response to the deputy's activated lights and instead proceeded "recklessly" throughout the hamlet.
The deputy continued to follow Walker's vehicle at a safe distance as it returned to Rochester Road, westbound, and Middleport Police Department got in on the pursuit, the sheriff's office said.
Spike strips were deployed in the area of Rochester Road and Fieldcrest Drive and Walker's vehicle hit them, causing all four tires to deflate and the vehicle to come to a stop on the 6900 block of Chestnut Ridge Road.
According to the arrest report, Walker said he didn't pull over because he does not have a driver's license.
Walker was ticketed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.