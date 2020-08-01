The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is is investigating a fatal boating accident on the Pendleton side of Tonawanda Creek.
Deputies were called to the area of 5484 Tonawanda Creek Road about 7:25 a.m. Saturday by Amherst Police who reported the boating accident.
Two injured women told deputies they were in a boat on the creek with a 40-year-old Amherst man when it struck an object in the creek. The collision threw the man from the boat and sent the vessel veering across the creek and into an embankment on the south shore. Deputies said the boat had struck a metal support beam to a covered boat launch.
Several volunteer fire companies and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and Dive Team responded to the creek to search for the man. A Getville Fire official recovered the man in the water and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both women were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Marine Division.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.