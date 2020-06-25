Niagara County Sheriff’s officials are warning about a newly reported scam using New Yorker’s personal information to file fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits.
An advisory was issued by New York State Attorney General Letitia James outlining the reported scam which stated “Individuals who have been contacted by the New York State Department of Labor about unemployment benefits they did not apply for must be aware of the possibility of identity theft.”
Victims of unemployment benefits fraud should report any incidents to their employer and to the New York State Department of Labor Unemployment Insurance Program. Victims can file a complaint online with the Office of The Attorney General at www.ag.ny.gov or call 1-800-774-7755.
If you feel your identity has been compromised, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting their website at www.IdentityTheft.gov . Please continue to monitor your credit report for any unusal activity.
Acting Sheriff Filicetti would like to remind residents of the following tips to protect themselves from these scams:
• Be suspicious of anyone who calls you over the phone seeking money or personal information. If you owe money,
you will receive a legitimate notice in writing that identifies the agency and the reason you owe money.
• Do not give out personal or sensitive information, including your Social Security number and bank account information, to individuals over the phone. In addition, ensure to independently verify the authenticity of the caller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.