Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. A few showers possible after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.