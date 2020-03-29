The SPCA of Niagara is investigating an animal cruelty case in Newfane in which a German Shepard-type dog was abandoned at a Lockport-Olcott Road home following a tenant’s eviction.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home on March 21 by the property owner who said he had recently evicted the tenants and found the dog while checking the property.
The dog was chained to a tree in the backyard and had become tangled around its base. There was no sign of food or water the deputy said the dog’s shelter was inadequate — it was not insulated, only had three walls and did not have flooring of any kind. The deputy noted that the weather at the time of the call was 24 degrees Fahrenheit and was recorded to have been even lower overnight.
The property owner provided the deputy with the name of the former tenant and said he had moved to the City of Lockport.
The SPCA responded and removed the dog under the grounds of inadequate shelter being provided during inclement weather.
