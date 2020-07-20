A special prosecutor from Monroe County who investigated allegations of a rigged bid related to a Niagara County grant writing contract has found no evidence of wrongdoing in the matter.
A spokesperson for Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley confirmed Monday that a review by her office determined there was no criminal impropriety with either the bidding process involving the county and the grant writing firm Four Points Communications or with the company itself.
The findings were released in a letter sent by Doorley's office to Paula Feroleto, the administrative judge for the Eighth District in Western New York.
Doorley was assigned as a special prosecutor to investigate allegations made by former state Sen. George Maziarz who, during a press conference in February 2019, accused several of his former associates of steering a contract for grant writing services through Niagara County to a preferred vendor originally named "Four Points Communications."
Faroleto appointed Doorley as special prosecutor in the case after Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek recused herself because her husband, former Niagara County GOP Chairman and current Western Regional Off Track Betting Corp. CEO and President Henry Wojtaszek, was one of the individuals accused by Maziarz of using a "sham" company named "Four Points" to secure the rights to a county grant writing contract in 2011.
Maziarz claimed that the Four Points arrangement involved Henry Wotjaszek and several other former associates, including current state Assemblyman Mike Norris, R-Lockport, ex-Niagara County Manager Jeffrey Glatz and the senator's one-time chief of staff, registered state lobbyist Rick Winter.
To underscore his concerns, Maziarz provided members of the media with copies of statements made to the FBI while investigators were engaged in a different probe, one that examined the handling of funds from Maziarz's campaign account.
On copies of the the incomplete Norris' statements, Maziarz highlighted in yellow the following passage: "Jeff Glatz, the Niagara County manager, and Wojtaszek are very close. Glatz is from North Tonawanda. Wojtaszek told Glatz to put a Request for Proposal (RFP) together for a new grant writer for Niagara County. Wojtaszek told Glatz that they needed to get Winter (Four Points Communications) in there."
On Monday, Maziarz described the findings of the special prosecutor as "disheartening."
"What about Norris' statement?" he said. "That says it all."
Henry Wojtaszek and his attorney, Joel Daniels, consistently characterized Maziarz's charges as "baseless."
Both Wojtaszek and Norris' attorney, Joel Daniels, consistently noted that similar accusations were already reviewed by federal and state authorities, as well as the New York State Attorney Grievance Committee, with no findings of wrongdoing or any charges being filed.
