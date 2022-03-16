Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced Wednesday that law enforcement agencies across the county will participate in targeted patrols over the St.Patrick’s Day holiday in an effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
The effort will look to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign began Wednesday night and will continue through Sunday.
The campaign will feature saturation patrols throughout the county.
The STOP-DWI Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend High Visibility Engagement Campaign is just one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. Similar programs will take place on Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Super Bowl weekend.
STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the number of alcohol and drug related fatalities in the state.
