A Starpoint Middle School student has been charged with making a terroristic threat.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the Starpoint district's School Resource Officer received a report of a possible threat of violence at the school on Tuesday, and investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau led to the arrest of the unnamed juvenile on a felony-level charge later Tuesday.
The juvenile was released to his parents' custody and directed to appear at Niagara County Probation on a future date.
