For the second day in a row, local police agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash in the Falls.
Just before 8 a.m., Niagara Falls Police were called to a grocery store on Portage Road for a stolen vehicle report. The driver left the white 2008 Chrysler Seabring running while he ran into the store. While in the store, his vehicle was stolen.
As a Niagara Falls police officer was responding to Tops, a Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle on Williams Road near in the former Summit Mall. The deputy tried to stop the vehicle but it took off.
The vehicle got on the westbound Lasalle Expressway, then onto the I-190 north where it exited at Niagara Falls Boulevard. The vehicle went west on the boulevard and then continued west on Walnut Avenue. It turned south on 20th Street where it crashed into a tree.
There were several occupants in the vehicle and it was reported that they ran in different directions.
A New York State Police K-9 started a search from the vehicle in the 500 block of 20th Street. It tracked scent to the corner of 18th and Ferry Avenue where an article of clothing was located. The K-9 continued to track a scent through a yard on 18th Street and to 16th and Niagara Street where it was lost.
Agencies involved included the Town of Niagara Police Department, New York State Police, Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.