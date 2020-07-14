Falls police quickly located a stolen car Monday night with a small child left inside the vehicle.
Officers were first called to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue for the stolen vehicle report at 10 p.m.
Police located the vehicle and infant, who was still in the vehicle, in the 600 block of 17th Street about 10:30 p.m. The infant was unharmed and was reunited with his parents.
Police said late Monday night they have a juvenile in custody and are investigating his involvement.
The father of the child was ticketed for leaving the vehicle running and unattended and for having an unsafe child restraint, as the car seat was not properly secured in the vehicle.
