One employee was charged Wednesday following an underage alcohol enforcement detail conducted at 20 Niagara County convenience stores.
The detail was conducted from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday by Niagara County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, and New York State Liquor Authority using underage operatives.
Nineteen stores successfully denied the underage operatives alcohol.
Arrested during the detail was Magdalena R. Carroll, 18, of Lewiston, an employee of A Plus Mini Market in Lewiston. She was charged with first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child and prohibited sales.
