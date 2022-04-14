The Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced the arrest of a Starpoint Middle School student on a single count of making a terroristic threat in connection with an April 8 incident.
The sheriff's office fielded a tip about a possible threat of violence at the school on April 8. The unnamed student was charged after an investigation by the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau. The student was released to the custody of his parents and given a future date to appear at Niagara County Probation.
