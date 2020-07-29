A 26-year-old man faces felony charges after Lockport Police Department responded to a reported attempted robbery at a Locust Street convenience store on Monday night.
Cedric R. Carpenter, 26, 115 South St., apt 2, is charged with first-degree attempted robbery, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police initially were informed that a man had been stabbed at Convenient One Stop, 40 Locust St. Upon arrival, officers were advised by store employees that a man with a knife had run out of the store.
Another man at the scene told police that Carpenter had approached him in the store parking lot, brandishing a knife, wanting to collect a $60 debt and demanding he go into the store and get the money. Both men went into the store and Carpenter attempted to get the $60 himself, the man said.
According to Police Chief Steven Abbott, that man had not been stabbed, but a knife was pressed up against his chest.
While at the scene, officers heard Carpenter yelling loudly while standing on Locust Street and pursued him. Carpenter ran and was caught on South Street, police said.
Carpenter was detained pending a court appearance.
— By Connor Hoffman
