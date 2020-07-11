Police sig

Falls police are investigating an armed robbery at a Portage Road donut shop early Saturday morning.

An employee of Frankie’s Donuts, 719 Portage Road, told police that a man came into the business about 3:30 a.m. Saturday and bought a donut. When the employee opened the cash register, she said the man grabbed her, pulled her close to him and pulled out a large knife, demanding money.

The employee gave the man $100 that was in the register and he left with the money and the donut he hadn't paid for.

The suspect was described as a white male in his 30s or 40s wearing a long sleeve Buffalo Bills shirt, a hat, black mask and gloves.

Officers searched the area for the man but didn’t locate him. Surveillance footage from the business couldn’t be accessed early Saturday morning.

Tags

Recommended for you