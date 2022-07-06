A Lockport man was arraigned Wednesday in the Feb. 19 fatal hit-and-run on Dysinger Road.
Nathan Marziale, 38, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident.
Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek presided over Marziale's arraignment and instituted the bail for continued release at $2,500. Marziale had paid the same amount upon his arrest but had since been reimbursed and had to pay the bail again.
Defense attorney Thomas Eoannou said that Marziale is not accused of having used drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.
"Like a lot of these cases are, this is a tragic accident," Eoannou said.
According to Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti, the victim, Rafael Medina-Gonzalez, 28, of Grand Island, worked as an independent contractor to help get Amazon trucks up and running should they be stuck in snow or need of a jump-start because their battery had died.
In the evening on Feb. 19, Medina-Gonzalez was working to help a truck get out of a driveway on Dysinger Road when he was struck by a passing vehicle and dragged for miles until he fell off the vehicle on Akron Road near Lincoln Avenue, Filicetti said.
Law enforcement responded immediately to the call of a hit-and-run. The suspect's vehicle was reported to be a 2018 BMW X5 and six hours after the accident, Marziale was found and taken into custody.
"It's definitely tragic," Filicetti said. "It's definitely upsetting and it's definitely not something I've seen before where the pedestrian or the victim is on the vehicle for roughly two miles. That is not something I've seen before."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.