U.S. Marshals arrested the suspect in the Feb. 20 shooting death of Casey Frank Tuesday night outside of a restaurant on Pine Avenue.

Wayne L. Printup 39, was found in a car outside the Pine Avenue eatery and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Printup was arraigned in Niagara County Court on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession a weapon. He is being held at Niagara County Jail.

Frank, 44, was gunned down around 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 as he stood by a black Hyundai, parked near a restaurant and the entrance to the alley between Fourth and Fifth streets.

In a release from the city, Mayor Robert Restaino expressed his thanks saying, “I appreciate the interagency assistance in taking this dangerous suspect off the streets.”

