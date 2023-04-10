A Medina man was ordered jailed in lieu of $22,500 cash bail Monday after his arraignment on burglary charges stemming from break-ins at two residences along Rochester Road on April 6.
Brett M. Holt, 32, faces two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and one count of third-degree grand larceny in connection with two burglaries and the theft of a vehicle.
Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Pride Pak, Inc., on April 6 to assist Medina Police Department with a recovered vehicle that had been reported stolen in Niagara County. Holt was apprehended in the course of that assist, and following investigation by the sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Bureau, Holt was arrested in connection with the two burglaries in the town of Lockport.
Holt was arraigned through centralized arraignment at the Niagara County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
