NIAGARA FALLS — A Falls man was arrested and charged late Wednesday night in the stabbing death of a Buffalo woman at the McKinley Mall in Hamburg.
Keith Sparks, 39, of Independence Ave., walked out of a home around 10:40 p.m. and surrendered to officers without incident.
"We were waiting for Hamburg Police detectives to arrive with an arrest warrant and he just walked out the side door," Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detective Capt. Kelly Rizzo said.
Falls police went to the home in the 2400 block of Independence Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night after Hamburg police advised them that the last known address of their prime suspect in the McKinley Mall murder was in the Falls.
Hamburg police had asked Falls cops to check the home, and the first officers on the scene found the suspect’s car parked at the rear of the residence.
City cops had called in their hostage negotiator and were activating their Emergency Response Team when Sparks suddenly came out of his house. Detectives said Sparks had been living on Independence Avenue for about a month.
According to reports, a 36-year-old woman from Buffalo was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon inside the Sears store at the mall.
Investigators have called the stabbing “a domestic incident” and Hamburg police said they believe the suspect and the victim may have been in a relationship.
The owner of the McKinley Mall, the Woodmont Company, issued a statement in the wake of the stabbing.
“We are deeply saddened about the incident that occurred earlier today,” the statement read. “The safety and security of our shoppers and mall employees is our top priority and we are working closely with the Hamburg Police Department and Sears as they investigate this matter.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.