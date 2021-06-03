The suspect in this morning’s Niagara Metals shooting on Packard Road in Niagara Falls has been taken into custody by the Wyoming County Sheriffs Department.
The shooting happened at about 8 a.m. at 4861 Packard Road and is the 7th homicide of 2021 in Niagara Falls.
The suspect is identified as Matthew H. Figura Jr.
A report from WGRZ quoted the president of Niagara Metals saying Figura shot a coworker in the back of the head.
Police have not identified the victim.
