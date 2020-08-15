A resident on the 300 block of 25th Street reported to Falls police on Friday that about 1 p.m. a man rode off on his $12,000 motorized wheelchair.
The resident said the wheelchair had been charging on the front steps of his residence. Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows a 5-foot-10, 160 pound white man, possibly in his 30s, walk from the alleyway between the houses. The man then walked around the victim’s house on both sides before unplugging the wheelchair and riding off.
The victim said he noticed the man walking by his home earlier in the day carrying a cane.
The surveillance footage was to be turned over to police as they investigate the grand larceny case.
