The suspected perpetrator in a Halloween 2021 shooting incident on the city's east end agreed to a plea deal in Niagara County Court on Tuesday.
Ronnie A. Koonce III, 22, 5862 S. Transit Road, pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon, in connection with the Oct. 31, 2021 incident at Adams Street and East Avenue.
According to Lockport Police Department, two vehicles collided at that intersection about 11 p.m. and two shots were fired from one of the involved vehicles. Police found a loaded firearm near the accident scene and witnesses said a gun had been fired from one of the vehicles.
Koonce was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a stolen firearm in March 2022, after a five-month investigation. Police said they believed Koonce was the one who fired a handgun twice while sitting in the back seat of one of the vehicles.
Koonce's plea to attempted possession of a firearm was proffered by Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Carrington Crossley.
County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek said she would apply a sentencing cap of two years in state prison. Koonce's sentencing is scheduled for May 31.
