After a late Tuesday search by Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and a New York State Police K9 unit, a man and a juvenile were taken into custody on suspicion they were stealing property in Cambria.
According to the sheriff's office, about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy located a vehicle roadside on Lockport Road and upon investigation determined that the occupants were "currently engaged in stealing property from nearby residences."
Several deputies and a State Police K9 handler searched the area and eventually found and arrested 22-year-old Keith C. Muldoon and a juvenile.
Muldoon and the juvenile both were charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy. Muldoon was kept in custody pending arraignment and the juvenile was released to a parent, the sheriff's office said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.