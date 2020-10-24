Falls police responding to a report of an illegally parked car on 19th Street Saturday morning discovered a ’20 Mitsubishi Outlander stolen from the Amherst Police Department impound lot.
Officers were called to the 600 block of 19th Street by a resident who said the Outlander was illegally parked behind their home. A computer check determined hit had been stolen from the Amherst impound lot on Oct. 10.
Officers said there was no sign of the vehicle’s keys and there was no sign of any damage to the interior or exterior of the vehicle. The vehicle had apparently been parked behind the home in a small parking area only accessible from the 600 block alley since Tuesday.
An Amherst police officer responded to 19th Street to stand by the vehicle until it could be towed by police and searched for evidence.
