Lockport police arrested a Syracuse man after responding to a call of criminal mischief on Walnut Street.
The caller on Aug. 22 said they observed a man tearing an orange mesh fence on the north-east driveway of the Casual Dragon Games property and hopping over it. The incident was recorded on video.
LPD spotted Leonard Jones, 35, of 211 Lodack St., Syracuse, on Locust Street and told him to stop and that he was under arrest.
Police said Jones did not comply and instead fled from the police who pursued him southbound down Locust Street, then back north on Locust Street, then west on South South through resident’s backyards.
By this time a perimeter was set up and Jones appeared again on South Street jumping over a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office vehicle where he was finally apprehended.
According to LPD, during transportation to booking Jones became irate and tried to kick out the back window of the car. He also allegedly struck his head against the metal and plastic parts of the rear cage, producing lacerations.
Police stopped the car in a parking lot on Walnut Street where Jones continued hitting his head and making threats of self harm. Mercy Emergency Medical Services arrived and secured Jones and transported him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Jones is charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of justice.
Jones was issued a ticket.
