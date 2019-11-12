Kenneth R. Ellison, Jr. of Niagara Falls admitted in Niagara County Court on Tuesday to having an unregistered handgun during an April 28 traffic stop in the town of Niagara.
Ellison, 19, of 23rd Street, accepted a plea offer to criminal possession of a firearm, a felony punishable by up to four years in state prison.
But Judge Sara Sheldon said that because Ellison had no prior arrests, she would sentence him to interim probation when he returns to court on Jan. 7.
