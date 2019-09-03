A 17-year-old resident was arrested after he allegedly spit in a Lockport police officer's eye.
Julius N. Manners, 17, 133 Lock St., was charged with aggravated harassment of an employee by an inmate Tuesday.
At Lockport Police Department, while an officer was performing a prisoner check at 3:30 a.m., Manners allegedly spit intentionally in the direction of the officer, whose left eye was struck with saliva containing blood. Manners continued to attempt to spit bloody saliva at the officer, according to LPD.
The officer was decontaminated by flushing-out of the eye.
Manners remained in holding pending a court appearance.
