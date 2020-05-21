The operator of a dirt bike was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight after they were injured in a crash involving a vehicle at Creek Road and Thornwood Drive about 4 p.m. Thursday.
Responding Lewiston Police officers applied “life-saving pressure” to stop severe bleeding near the rider’s neck and applied a tourniquet to his left arm. When an ambulance crew arrived, the rider was taken to the parking lot of Lewiston-Porter High School where he was picked up by a Mercy Flight helicopter.
An investigation by Lewiston Police showed that the vehicle was turning west onto Thornwood when the dirt bike attempted to cross the road and hit the vehicle in the passenger rear door area.
An investigation is ongoing with Lewiston Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team aiding in the process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.