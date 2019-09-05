Kah'leel J. Dexter's attempted armed robbery of two teens in Niagara Falls first brought him a stab wound, and on Thursday it earned him five years in state prison.
Dexter, 18, of Buffalo, and an unidentified accomplice displayed a shotgun and stuck up two boys in the driveway of their Falls Street home. Dexter led one of the boys to the front door in order to rob the home, said Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman.
The victim's father pulled one boy inside, then came out and tried to wrest the shotgun from Dexter.
During the struggle, the shotgun was pointed toward the ground and went off, injuring one of the boys with a piece of shrapnel. Then one of the boys, hearing the fight and gunshot, came outside with a steak knife and stabbed Dexter in the side, causing the would-be robbers to flee.
Dexter fled the scene but was arrested shortly after and charged with robbery and menacing. He accepted a plea offer May 13 to one count of attempted first-degree robbery.
Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon denied a request to grant Dexter, who was 17 at the time of the robbery, youthful offender status, which would have limited his sentence to 16 months to four years in state prison. Sheldon also imposed five years of post-release supervision, along with the five-year state prison term.
Last week, Sheldon granted youthful offender status to two teens, Christopher Belter, 18, and Elias Dowdy, 19, who admitted to raping teenage girls. Belter, who was accused of sexually assaulting four girls at his mother's Lewiston home in 2017 and 2018, was placed on two years of interim probation. Dowdy, who was accused of raping one teenage girl at his Town of Niagara home May 28, 2018, was placed on one year of interim probation.
In granting youthful offender status, Sheldon allowed the teens to have their convictions sealed and stay off the state sex offender registry. Belter and Dowdy could both face state prison if they violate the terms of probation.
Belter was 16 and 17 when he committed the sexual assaults and Dowdy was 17.
