Detectives from the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division are investigating a Wednesday morning stabbing in the 2700 block of Pierce Avenue.
Detectives say an 18-year-old male suffered multiple stab wounds, including one to the head, just after 10 a.m.
The victim was treated by members of the Niagara Falls Fire Department and AMR personnel and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers noted that the victim lives around the corner from the Pierce Avenue address where he was attacked and walked back home after being stabbed. There was a trail of blood on the sidewalk from the house on Pierce to his house in the 1400 block of 27th Street.
