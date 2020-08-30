Falls police were called to a tour bus company’s lot on the 1600 block of Buffalo Avenue on Sunday morning for a report of a burglary.
The company’s fleet maintenance manager told officers that arriving employees discovered mechanical issues as they started up their buses about 7:50 a.m. Sunday. When the fleet manager arrived, he discovered that catalytic converters had been cut from 12 buses while they sat in the parking lot overnight.
Each catalytic converter had an estimated value of $1,200. The damage to each bus, where the converters were cut away, was estimated at $1,500. The total estimated loss was $32,000.
Detectives were investigating the matter.
