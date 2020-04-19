Niagara Falls police are investigating the theft of several thousand dollars in equipment from a National Grid utility truck at its facility on New Road.
A company representative said some time since March 21, someone had cut open a fence at the rear of their property and stolen several items off a utility truck. Among the items taken were $3,500 in tools, a half reel of copper valued at $10,000, a reel of wire valued at $1,000.
The company official said the damage to the fence was discovered Saturday morning.
The area where the fence was cut faces the rear entrance of Niagara Falls High School, police noted and said the school will be contacted about security camera footage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.