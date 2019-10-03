A Niagara Falls man with at least four prior driving while intoxicated convictions, including a drunk driving crash in 2012, was sentenced Thursday to up to four years in state prison.
Cody Miller, 31, of Divide Road, was most recently stopped March 13 for drunk driving on Saunders Settlement Road. At the time, he was serving a five-year sentence of probation for drunk driving in Lewiston in 2017.
Miller also was arrested for felony DWI and first-degree vehicular assault after a November 2012 crash in the town of Niagara. Miller allegedly had a blood alcohol level of 0.32 percent — four times the legal limit — when he ran a red light and rear-ended another vehicle, severely injuring the other driver. Miller was sentenced in January 2014 to 16 months to four years in state prison on a conviction of first-degree vehicular assault.
"I realize I've made many mistakes and it's come at a great cost," Miller said in court Thursday.
State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch, Sr. told Miller he has to avoid alcohol altogether. Kloch sentenced Miller to 16 months to four years in prison for violating his probation on the 2017 arrest and sentenced him to the same term for the latest drunk driving conviction. Miller will serve those sentences concurrently.
