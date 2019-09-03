A Tonawanda man has been arrested in connection with the theft of cash from milk vending machines in several buildings on the New York State Fair grounds in Syracuse.
Walter J. Bush, 58, of Tonawanda, was charged Monday with fourth-degree grand larceny.
The arrest comes after Nw York State Police issued an alert about an investigating into thefts on Thursday and Friday at several buildings located at the New York State Fair. Bush was captured on camera, by another vendor, unlocking a milk vending machine and removing all of the cash inside.
Bush was arrested after Trooper Timothy Lefever noticed Bush walking through gate 11a at the State Fair and asked to speak with him. Following the interview, Bush was arrested and charged.
He was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center for centralized arraignment.
An investigation is continuing.
